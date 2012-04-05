Alton Memorial Hospital Has Talk on Sleep Disorders April 19 at Holiday Inn

ALTON, IL – Everyone has trouble sleeping once in a while. Worries, upcoming events or too much caffeine can be sleep-stealers. But it can sometimes be hard to tell if you have a true sleep disorder.

If poor sleep is wearing you out, attend a free lecture sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital. “Waking Up to the Dangers of Sleep Disorders” will be presented by Dr. Ajitesh Rai, neurologist, at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Alton Holiday Inn, 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

“It’s important for people to get a diagnosis and treatment for sleep problems,” Dr. Rai says. “There is an increased association of sleep apnea with heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, diabetes, decreased productivity at work, excessive daytime sleepiness and even sudden death.”

A sleep disorder is any difficulty with sleep on an ongoing basis, including:

Difficulty falling or staying asleep.

Excessive daytime sleepiness.

Sleeping too much.

Difficulty sleeping during normal sleep hours.

Abnormal behaviors during sleep which disrupt sleep.

Unrefreshing sleep.

While more than 100 types of sleep disorders exist, the most common types of sleep disorders are sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs syndrome and narcolepsy.

Dr. Ajitesh Rai

Obstructive sleep apnea is characterized by loud snoring punctuated by pauses in breathing. The sufferer may stop breathing as often as 100 times an hour during sleep. Each time breathing stops, the brain receives a signal to arouse the person, even if the person isn’t aware of the awakening. As a result, the person doesn’t get enough restorative, deep sleep necessary to function well the next day and usually suffer extreme daytime sleepiness. Studies show people with untreated sleep apnea are at least three times more likely to have an automobile accident.

Sleep apnea also can cause weight gain. The good news about sleep disorders is that they can be successfully treated, which can improve your quality of life.

Testing for sleep apnea or other sleep disorders is a comfortable experience when it’s done at the Alton Memorial Hospital Sleep Disorders Center at the Holiday Inn. Patients enjoy all the comforts of the hotel while they get to the source of their sleep problems. The Sleep Disorders Center is located in a private wing of the hotel.

The Sleep Disorders Center provides testing and treatment for various types of sleep disorders. Working closely with patients and their personal physicians, the center’s expert staff helps pinpoint the causes of sleep problems by providing a thorough evaluation and state-of-the-art testing. Registered polysomnographers use diagnostic and monitoring equipment to test patients from a centralized control room. A physician experienced with sleep disorder testing and treatment reviews all tests.

Staff members will be at Dr. Rai’s lecture and tours of the Sleep Disorders Center will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will also be served.

