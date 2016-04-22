ALTON - On a steady roll for the season, the Alton High School Redbirds softball team has proven consistency within their pitching and offense. This Friday’s 9-0 win against Civic Memorial High School was simply a test of control and picking up the pace.

As the Eagles’ Katelyn Turbyfill stepped up to the plate with a leadoff hit at the top of the first, pitcher Brittany Roady had anticipated the competitive player to be a challenge.

“Normally, once I’m out there, I can get a couple of innings behind me and keep the throwing and focus on getting my strikes in,” Roady said. “We knew coming in the game Turbyfill was a good hitter, so once it happened, I knew I had to shake it off and get the next one.”

After allowing her first hit of the game to Turbyfill, Roady had to maintain composure and carry on with the game. After allowing only one more hit by Shelby Whaley, with her prowess on the mound, Roady led her team to victory.

AHS coach Dan Carter was pleased with the victory, despite some pacing issues in the first half of the game.

“I gotta tell the girls all of the time that I’ve got to worry about the 15 girls in red before I can worry about anyone else,” Carter said. “If we do things correctly… we’re going to do what we’re going to have to do first.”

CM pitcher Kaitlynn Wrenn allowed 14 hits 9 runs.

Fischer kept triggered an offensive reaction after stepping up to the plate leading off into the bottom of the third, scoring a home run. From there, six runs were scored in the fifth inning alone.

Alton’s 14 hits were earned by Tami Wong (2), Miranda Hudson (2), Sydney Hartman (2), Bronte Fencel (2), Savannah Fisher (3), Katelyn Presley, Tomi Dublo and Rachael McCoy.

Fisher, Hudson and McCoy brought in two runs each while Dublo, Presley, and Wong each scored one.

Turbyfill and Whaley connected with two of Roady’s pitches but did not make it across the plate to score. Roady also struck out 12 batters.

Aside from hits by Turbyfill and Whaley, the Eagles only made it on base one other time with a wild pitch impacting Isabella Roberts.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H EAGLES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 REDBIRDS 0 2 1 0 6 0 X 9 14

