CARROLLTON – For Carrollton High School graduates who have been awaiting an Alumni Banquet, the wait is over. CHS grads can mark their calendars and make plans to attend the 147th reunion scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The last alumni banquet was held in June 2019, but discontinued during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Traditionally, the current 25-year class would host the event and pay special honor to their predecessors from the 50-year class. This year, however, a committee of graduates is issuing a call to all CHS alumni, their guest, their coaches and faculty members, to join together for a good meal, and honor everyone attending because all are special.

The reunion event will be hosted by emcee Stephen “Beaver” Martin (1960), and every attendee will be invited to introduce self and guest. Other event planners include Karen (Parker) Carmody (1962), John Langer (1974), Larry Gillingham (1958), Velma Gillingham (1960), Mike Weber (1974), and Debbie (Payne) Dirksmeyer (1974).

Gillingham, one of the event planners, said the following: "No speakers, no dance, no DJ – just gather and have a good time. Stay around in the evening, share life experiences and show pictures and souvenirs from places near and far. Eat pork chops or chicken, enjoy sides and salads, drinks and ice cream and cake. Attendees may even want to bring a special dish to share with fellow classmates, or favorite snacks for munching later in the evening."

The event will be held at the KC Hall in Carrollton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Brass Door will cater, DQ will donate ice cream and Sugar Shack will provide assorted cakes. The KC Club will operate a cash bar during the evening.

"This event will be held during the annual Greene County Days festival, so there will be other attractions for participants to take in during the weekend," Gillingham said. "The committee hopes very many CHS alumni will participate in the Gathering of Hawks, and that this reunion will spark a return to an annual CHS Alumni Banquet."

Tickets are $25 each, and any CHS graduate wanting to make a reservation may contact any person listed above. Tickets will be sold at The Carrollton Bank and the CNB Bank, both in Carrollton.

Tickets will be also available at the Greene County Historical Society in Carrollton on Wednesdays and Fridays.

