ST. LOUIS - A St. Charles, Mo., fisherman snared a huge 112-pound catfish over the weekend.

The fisherman is reported to have landed the big catch on Friday in the Mississippi River near St Louis. The fish was weighed near the Gateway Arch monument by a guide.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Missouri state catfish record stands at 130 pounds.

Kaminski said it took eight minutes to get the fish into his boat. He was using 80-pound-test braided line.

For those who want to know, Kaminski released the monster fish back in the Mississippi River after several photos were taken, so the huge fish will be available for catch again.

More like this: