ALTON - A recently found piece of Alton’s history was donated to the Alton History Museum from the Sons of the American Revolution.

A certificate of Alton composer W.D. Armstrong, dating back to 1918. The organization said after being unable to find any family members, their next step was to contact the museum who happened to have an Armstrong exhibit currently opened.

Philip Bailey, with Sons of the American Revolution, said it’s an honor be able to contribute the document and contribute to the preservation of local history.

The document was originally found by Larry Heffernan at an estate sale who came in contact Bailey and asked for some help determining the history of the certificate.

“We strive to cherish and remember some of these significant individuals,” Brian Combs with the Alton Museum of History and Art said. “There are so many things this gentleman has accomplished."

As an instructor at the Forest Park University and musical director for Shurtleff College and the Western Military Academy, W. D. Armstrong is possibly best known as a musical composer.

