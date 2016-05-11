GODFREY - A cacophony of horns, sirens, rumbling engines and delighted children overtook the air around Glazebrook Park during lunchtime Wednesday.

The sounds originated from a collection of trucks and other large utility vehicles stationed in the park's lots as well as the students and families perusing them. Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said Big Truck Day has been growing each year since she helped create it nine years ago.

"Everyone seems to be enjoying this very loud, very busy event," Caughran said.

She estimated as many as 1,000 people came to view the utility vehicles brought from many local individuals, businesses and governmental operations. Caughran said she was inspired to start the event due to the amount of interest Bower's Towing created when they helped set the park's large rock in Hoffman Gardens. She said a former position she held at a library, which hosted a similar, but smaller, event also inspired her.

"I thought we could do a bigger one here," she said. "Everyone out here is all volunteer. No one is paid for doing this."

The volunteers included the Godfrey Fire Department, who brought some fire engines, the Madison County Sheriffs Office, which brought a large rescue utility vehicle, the Illinois National Guard, which brought two Hum-vees, one from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and another from Granite City and several other community businesses.

"We have UPS out here, the Joehl family brought their farming equipment, Ameren brought three trucks this year and Little Caesars came out, and brought Caesar himself," Caughran said.

Children were able to climb into the vehicles, try out the sirens, honk the horns, push the buttons and even speak through the built-in PA systems. Caughran said the event has become a field trip destination for local schools as well.

"We've been able to push it as a neat end-of-the-year field trip," she said. "It's perfect for having a small picnic in the park in the middle of the day."

The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Caughran said rainy weather early in the week made the event slightly challenging, but was pleased with the large community response.

