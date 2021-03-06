ALTON - A Get Out The Vote Rally is planned for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Alton in front of the Ardent Mills’ Welcome To Alton.

Some of the Alton candidates expected to attend are David Goins, Rosie Brown, Nate Keener, Steve Kimbrough and Steve Potter.

During the rally, candidates are expected to share their vision and election platforms to those in attendance.

Community activist Abe Barham, also a rally organizer, said the goal of the event is to allow some of the candidates to share their views and meet them.

“We want to try to bring Alton together to move forward to better our community,” he added.

