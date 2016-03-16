The polls were packed on Tuesday throughout the area and voters spoke loud and clear this Illinois Primary election had their interest.

Many of the area races in both parties featured candidates who ran unopposed. Below, the races with opposition are highlighted.

For Illinois statewide in the race for president with 99 percent reporting (9,968 of 10,094 precincts), Donald J. Trump captured 38.8 percent of the vote on the Republican side to Ted Cruz 428,363 (30.3 percent); John Kasich 278,244 (19.7 percent); and Marco Rubio 122,206 (8.7 percent) and Other 35,027 (2.5 percent).

In Illinois statewide on the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton nabbed 1,002,832 votes (50.5 percent) to Bernie Sanders 968,227 votes (48.7 percent).

Here is a summary of key area races:



Madison County

The highlight in Madison County was incumbent Democrat Amy Meyer topping Shannon Bradford for the Recorder’s Office by a margin of 18,453 to 10,973 votes.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders prevailed in the county Trump received 15,588 votes to Ted Cruz’s 13,259 in Madison County. Bernie Sanders topped Hillary Clinton with 18,723 votes to Clinton’s 15,332.

A few Madison County Board seats were contested and a summary of those read as follows:

Republican:

District 2 – Donald Moore 879 to 563 over Roger Alons, the Republican incumbent.

District 3 – Phillip Chapman 898 to 805 over Bill Meyers.

District 6 – Raymond Wesley 734, David Baker 562.

Democrat

District 19 – Micheal Charles Parkinson 1,026, Harry Briggs 572.

Democrat Alan J. Dunstan and Republican Kurt Prenzler both ran unopposed in the primary for the Madison County Chairman position. Dunstan recorded 27,663 votes. Prenzler captured 27,663 votes on the Republican side.

U.S. Congressmen and Republican incumbents John Shimkus and Rodney Davis both defeated their challengers, Kyle McCarter and Ethan Vandersand in Madison County.

The Grafton Port Question received a no answer with 207 no to 164 yes. The Cottage Hills Fire Tax Increase received 207 No votes to 142 yes and the Cottage Hills Fire Tax Levy received 236 yes votes to 119 no.

JERSEY COUNTY

In Jersey County, Scott Tonsor defeated Ashley Rowling Evans 338-289 in the Jersey County Board District 2 race. For County Board Member District 1 in Jersey, Benjamin J. Heitzig topped his opponents with 520 votes, to Roger Newberry’s 320 votes and Jarrod Hayes’ 310 votes.

Donald Trump topped Ted Cruz easily in Jersey on the Republican side for president, while Bernie Sanders did the same on the Democratic side over Hillary Clinton.

Coroner Larry J. Alexander ran unopposed but received 3,446 votes. Ben Goetten snared 1,734 votes running unopposed for state’s attorney, while Charles E. Huebner had 1,725 votes running unopposed for circuit clerk.

In the Precinct Committeeman race for Jersey District 2, Russell “Rip” Crotchett defeated John H. Houseman 126-71.

In Precinct Committeman District 10, Larry E. Muntz edged Bob Lucas 133-129.

CALHOUN COUNTY

In the Calhoun County Supervisor of Assessments primary race, Anna Kronable received 778 votes to Patricia A. Langland’s 322 votes.

GREENE COUNTY

In Greene County, Danny Joe Powell edged Dean E. Bishop Sr. on the Democratic side 674-451, a 60-40 percent margin.

MACOUPIN COUNTY

The Carlinville Elected Office Proposition was 1,103 to 278 margin and the Carlinville Fire District Creation Proposition passed 1,771 to 743.

ILLINOIS STATEWIDE

For Illinois statewide, Mark Kirk won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate with 914,485 votes to James Marter 378,080 votes. Tammy Duckworth recorded 1,179,708 votes to Andrea Zopp 440,952 votes in the other U.S. Senate race.

For U.S. House District 13, Rodney Davis recorded 71,020 votes to Ethan Vandersand 21,251 votes and Republican John Shimkus recorded 75,968 votes to Kyle McCarter 49,885 votes for the U.S. House District 15 race.

