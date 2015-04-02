MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCE

SATURDAY APRIL 4TH 6:30PM



Volunteers needed to keep kids safe as Riverbender.com Community Center hosts another Great Middle School Dance This Weekend.



"Parents deserve a night off and kids deserve a night out but we also feel that everyone needs to do their part once in a while to help to keep the community center going" says Volunteer Executive Director, John Hentrich.

The events at the non-profit community center are staffed soley by volunteers. There have been hundreds of dances and other events at the center since it opened 5 years ago. These events have served thousands of kids and their families by providing a safe, fun, and positive environment.

"The volunteers that have worked countless hours and events are getting tired and we need new blood" says John Hentrich. "I understand some kids don't want their parents to be here as chaperones but if the parents don't participate at least once in a while, I'm not sure how we can continue"

The community center offers 15,000 square feet of fun and games. There is a Movie Theater, Dance Floor, Rock Climbing Wall, Big Screen Video Games, Pool Tables, Basketball, SkeeBall, an Internet Cafe, and lots of other activities.

On dance nigths, which are the first Saturday of every month, adult volunteers are needed from 6:00 to 10pm.

In addition to the dances, volunteers are needed every Friday night as the center opens its doors to families and kids of all ages for "Open Play" from 6pm to 10pm. Dinner is available in the Cafe on Friday's and is also open for Dance nights.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you would like to do your part in helping to keep the community center going, please fill out the simple volunteer application that can be found by clicking on this link. Adult volunteers are welcome to bring their children to enjoy the center at no charge.

For further information you can call John Hentrich at (618) 465-9850 ext 226 or email communitycenter@riverbender.com.

VOLUNTEERS ARE STILL NEEDED FOR THIS SATURDAY

For more information about the Riverbender.com Community Center visit riverbender.com/communitycenter.

More like this: