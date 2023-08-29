ALTON - It was an early morning at the Alton VFW Post 1308 as volunteers came out in support of local veterans to replace the building’s ceiling.

Associates from the Alton Home Depot, members of Lewis and Clark Community College’s Building Futures YouthBuild program, and additional volunteers are hard at work today, Aug. 29. They hope to replace all the ceiling tiles by the end of the day, which will revitalize Post 1308.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Alton Home Depot store manager Mary Boschert said.

Post 1308, located at 4445 North Alby Street, has undergone nearly $12,000 worth of necessary repairs over the past six months. The ceiling tiles totaled $6,000, a donation from Home Depot.

The Home Depot Foundation and their volunteer task force, Team Depot, often work with veterans. Boschert added that approximately 35,000 Home Depot associates across the U.S. have served in the military, and the company has donated over $400 million and many hours toward veteran causes.

“Home Depot really likes to try to focus on giving back to veterans,” Boschert explained. “We like to have a community presence, so we like to give back to the community.”

While there are many Home Depot associates, student volunteers and VFW members working on the ceiling today, they could still use additional volunteers. They encourage anyone who has the time and interest to stop in.

“We want to try to help as many people as we possibly can,” said Craig Roark, the captain of the Alton Home Depot store. He added, “I’m going to work my ass off to get this done in one day.”

To learn more about VFW Post 1308 and how you can support them, call 618-466-6883 or visit their official website or Facebook page. For additional information about what Post 1308 provides for veterans and the Alton community, you can watch a recent interview on Our Daily Show!

