WEST ALTON, MO – US Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers from the Rivers Project Office are working on the improvement of a hiking and mountain biking trail at the Calumet Creek Access Area located 4 miles north of Clarksville, MO on Highway 79.

We are seeking volunteers to help build this trail on March 26, 2016. Work will begin at 10 am and end at 2 pm. Volunteers will meet at the Calumet Creek Access Area parking lot. For more information, please contact Brooke Magary at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-0078.

Calumet Creek offers a diversity of wildlife habitats composed of 150 acres of forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The US Army Corps of Engineers has planted native trees and grasses to restore the forests and grasslands of the area and provide valuable cover and food for a diversity of wildlife.

