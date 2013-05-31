Volunteers are needed to help support the many activities taking place this year at the 16th annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival being held June 6, 7 & 8, 2013.

According to Katie Grable of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department, "Volunteers are an essential part of the success of the festival. We typically recruit more than 100 area residents to assist in the functions of many of the festivals activities." Grable adds that volunteers may be seen throughout the three-day festival providing assistance at the food and beverage tents, taking tickets at the bounce houses, giving out "best costume" awards as the sock hop kick off event, helping organize the trolley rides or assisting in the production of many of the live music performances.

Volunteers may now sign up on the Edwardsville Route 66 website http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or call Katie Grable (618) 692-7538.

Kicking off the festival this year will be a new sock-hop event at 7 p.m. on Thurs., June 6 at the Third Floor of the Wildey Theater, in downtown Edwardsville. A night full of dancing, food and fun will set the stage for festival events. Prizes will be awarded to the "best costume" at the sock hop so attendees are encouraged to be creative in their attire and 50’s attitude. Tickets for the sock hop are $10 and available by calling Edwardsville Parks & Recreation at (618) 692-7538.

The Route 66 Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music on Friday night will be provided by the popular bands Robert Perry Band and SH-BOOM.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, trolley tours, local talent showcase, washers tournament, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by local bands Exit 12, Fanfare, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops and Mr. Wizard.

For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

