Any swim meet takes an abundance of volunteers to coordinate and execute and this past weekend’s Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Independence Meet in Edwardsville was no exception.

Bob Rettle, manager of the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and head coach of the Edwardsville summer swim team, said the volunteer network was “excellent” for the Friday through Sunday meet.

Rettle said he had outstanding turnout for volunteers from his swim parents, but also thanked the Edwardsville National Honor Society group, along with a multitude of community volunteers. Volunteers time, stroke judge, prepare swimmers to go on deck, take care of awards and even serve food in concessions for others attending the meet.

Maintenance supervisor Paul Anderson of the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center also did a wonderful job taking care of the facility as always, Rettle added.

Rettle said the meet as a whole went as expected and was “everything we wanted,” he said. “We are so thankful for the support we receive from the Edwardsville School District to have the facility for this type of meet and the whole spectrum of kids from a young age through high school and beyond.”

“We have had a chain of excellent athletes on our team and the facility has an impact on everything we do. The other teams love coming here and we heard a lot of compliments once again about the facility.”

Christian Rhotten, the Edwardsville assistant coach during the summer and head Edwardsville High School coach, said he is extremely proud of the facility and how the group conducts a meet.

“People come here and know what to expect,” he said, glancing down at his watch. “We are right on schedule. We have had tons of meets here and been very successful.”

Teams from all over the state participated, including Aurora-based Academy Bullets, with its Springfield group. Several Missouri teams also competed in the meet.

