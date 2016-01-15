Day Of Service Highlights Illinois Place As Top Volunteering State

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner has proclaimed January 18, 2016 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service in the State of Illinois. The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) today encouraged people across Illinois to take part in the day of service by volunteering in their community.

Dr. King said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”

“Illinoisans answer this question each day by helping their neighbors and their community. Volunteerism is the answer,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland.

Serve Illinois calls on you to make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a “day on instead of a day off.” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994. Illinoisans have a rich history of service, including being the number one volunteering state out of the largest states in the country.

Anyone interested in volunteering on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service can visit Serve.Illinois.gov to find more than 20,000 volunteer opportunities throughout Illinois and in bordering states. Volunteers can search based on location or area of interest, as well as by webbased, ongoing, or one-time volunteer opportunities.

Serve Illinois is also accepting nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize individual volunteers and businesses that support community service. The awards honor those who provide selfless service to the state and highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in Illinois.

Nominations are due to Serve Illinois by January 29, 2016. A ceremony to honor recipients will be held on April 13, 2016 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. Visit Serve.Illinois.gov for information about individual awards, past recipient bios, and nomination forms. 1

