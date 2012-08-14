Alton, IL – August 14, 2012 – Have you been searching for a way to make a difference in the RiverBend area? The Riverbender.com Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with its mission of providing teens a safe, fun and affordable establishment while avoiding at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

You can give back to the teens of the area by volunteering to help with one of the many events at the Center. Dances, an afterschool program, senior card parties, various workshops, art and music classes are among the many activities which depend on volunteer staffing. Additional help is occasionally needed with special events, clerical, cleaning, and maintenance work as well.

“We really depend on the community to help us provide safe, fun activities for the kids,” said John Hentrich, Executive Director of the Center. “Many of the adult volunteers seem to have almost as much fun as the kids at our dances,” he added.

Volunteer duties at dances consist of a variety of tasks such as helping with admissions at the door, selling concessions, coat check, assistance with games, and general supervision and security. Dances are held the first and third Saturday each month.

Afterschool volunteers are also needed to assist with the Center's afterschool program and Hentrich added that ideas for educational activities and programs are always welcome. In addition to seeking adult volunteers, high school and college students are encouraged to volunteer. Duties include everything from tutoring, mentoring, teaching workshops, selling concessions and working the front desk.

Because of the direct contact with teens, volunteers are required to pass a background check in addition to attending volunteer orientation. Those interested should contact Michelle Pawloski at (618)465-9850, ext. 212, michelle@riverbender.com or visit the Center's website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

The Center features a dance floor and main stage, movie theater, internet cafe, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Wii, PS3, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, board games, art studio, snack bar and concessions, teen library, and much more.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton.

