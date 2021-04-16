ALTON - Ellie Jacobs is at the end of her high school volleyball career at Marquette Catholic High School and she has loved every minute on the court.

“Volleyball has taught me how to work hard and how I can make big accomplishments, the Marquette senior scholar student said. “I have learned about hard work and dedication and played for four years. I love my teammates.”

Ellie is the Jeff Lauritzen - Country Financial Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Jacobs credited her head volleyball coach Sue Heinz with having a large impact on her life and career.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Ellie said she comes from a large family and she would not have been the player or person she is today without them.

“My family has had a large impact on me,” she said.

Ellie has a 4.2 GPA and is a member of National Honors Society. She will also be a key player on the Explorers’ girls soccer team, playing in a defender position. Ellie does not plan to play volleyball in college, but will attend the University of Missouri and is uncertain on her focus, but said it will be something in health care.

“Marquette sports are truly fun and enjoyable with the people you have known for four years,” she said. “I am sad it is over soon.”

More like this: