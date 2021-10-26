SIUE Volleyball Welcomes Eastern Illinois for Midweek Matchup, Drops 5-Set and 4-Set Heartbreakers To UTM
Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
First Serve: 6 p.m. CT
Location: First Community Arena, Edwardsville, Ill.
WHERE WE'RE AT: SIUE volleyball currently sits at 5-17 with non-conference wins over Purdue Fort Wayne (Aug. 27), Eastern Kentucky (Sep. 4), and Western Illinois (Sep. 18), and a pair of Ohio Valley Conference victories over Eastern Illinois (Oct. 5) and Belmont (Oct. 9).
THE TASK AT HAND: The Cougars will look to snap their longest losing streak of the season on Tuesday when they welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers to First Community Arena. The match will mark SIUE's last of its three-match homestand, as the Red & White will embark on a four-match road trip to Morehead, Ky. and Nashville.
SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: The Eastern Illinois Panthers enter Tuesday's contest at 7-14 overall and winless (0-11) in OVC play. The Cougars and Panthers have met once this season, with SIUE leaving Charleston with a 3-1 victory. The Panthers were picked to finish last in the OVC.
LAST TIME OUT: The Cougars welcomed one of the OVC's top volleyball squads in UT Martin to First Community Arena last weekend. The Cougars came close in both fixtures, including a five-set thriller on Saturday; however, SIUE could not fend off the Skyhawks' potent attack and dropped both matches.
IRON SHARPENS IRON: The Cougars put together one of the most competitive non-conference schedules in program history this fall, standing toe-to-toe against three squads currently ranked in the RPI Top 100 and eight ranked in the RPI Top 150.
SPRING RECAP: SIUE volleyball put together one of the most successful campaigns in program history last spring, compiling the third-highest conference winning percentage in the program's Division I era (.714) and earning one of just four spots in the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship. The season also saw four different Cougars earn All-OVC honors, including an All-OVC Second Team nod for redshirt sophomore middle blocker Savannah Christian.
LOOKING AHEAD: Following the weekend's fixtures, the Cougars will begin their four-match road trip when they head to Morehead for a series against the defending OVC champion Morehead State Eagles.
