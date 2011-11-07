Godfrey, Ill. –The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s volleyball team is still in the running for a trip to the National Junior Community College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament.

The Trailblazers, now 23-18, lost today to No. 5 ranked Parkland Community College 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 in their first regional game in River Bend Arena.

Tomorrow The Trailblazers will play at noon. If they win, they will play again at 3 p.m. for a chance to go to nationals held Owens Community College in Toledo, Ohio Nov. 17-19.

Lewis and Clark is hosting the NJCAA Region 24 Final Four Volleyball Tournament this weekend.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to host this year and hopeful about tomorrow’s games,” said Head Volleyball Coach Meredith Heater. Also in the running for nationals at the tournament this weekend are Illinois Central College and Lincoln Land Community College.

