Volleyball Team Defeats SWIC 3-2 Tuesday Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Left: Alyssa Wagner (1) of Edwardsville, goes up for the ball along with teammate Lizzie Meierotto (10) of Brighton, during Tuesday night's game against Southwestern Illinois College(SWIC.) The Trailblazers defeated the Storm 3- 2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-13). Right: Lewis and Clark Community College's volleyball team and their fans celebrate after winning against SWIC at home in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip