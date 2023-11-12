EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball picked up its 13th win of the season against first-place Eastern Illinois, earning a reverse sweep in five sets on Saturday inside First Community Arena. The set scores were: 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, and 18-16.

SIUE improves to 13-14 overall and 7-9 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents. EIU falls to 23-4 and 13-3. SIUE concludes its 2023 home schedule 8-3 in Edwardsville.

After dropping the first two sets, the Cougars used a .367 attack percentage in the third while holding the Panthers to a .167 clip. Trailing 2-1 in the match, SIUE used a .370 hitting percentage while taking advantage of six attack and four setting errors to knot the match, 2-2. In the final set, both sides traded points until the Cougars evened the set at 16 following a Panthers' service error. SIUE grabbed the final two points to take 18-16 win in the final set and 3-2 victory in the match.

SIUE concluded the match with a .348 attack percentage while holding EIU to a .308 clip. The Cougars outblocked Eastern Illinois 12-3 while picking up 41 digs.

Inside the Numbers:

Priscilla Jones led the Cougars with 15 kills on 29 swings for a .448 clip. She also led SIUE with seven blocks.

Sydney Hummert contributed 14 kills on 36 attacks while picking up three blocks and seven digs. Jenna Taphorn and Savannah Christian recorded nine kills each.

At the service line, Paige Montgomery and Alyse Drifka led SIUE with a pair of service aces.

Drifka led SIUE with 28 assists while Corinna Jones dished out 19.

Chelsey Abel and Christian added four blocks apiece at the net. Taphorn wrapped the match with three blocks.

Defensively, Abi Banitt led the Cougars with 10 digs.

Up Next: SIUE travels to Little Rock for a mid-week series beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 15. First serve Is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

