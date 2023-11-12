EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball picked up its 13th win of the season against first-place Eastern Illinois, earning a reverse sweep in five sets on Saturday inside First Community Arena. The set scores were: 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, and 18-16.

SIUE improves to 13-14 overall and 7-9 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents. EIU falls to 23-4 and 13-3. SIUE concludes its 2023 home schedule 8-3 in Edwardsville.

After dropping the first two sets, the Cougars used a .367 attack percentage in the third while holding the Panthers to a .167 clip. Trailing 2-1 in the match, SIUE used a .370 hitting percentage while taking advantage of six attack and four setting errors to knot the match, 2-2. In the final set, both sides traded points until the Cougars evened the set at 16 following a Panthers' service error. SIUE grabbed the final two points to take 18-16 win in the final set and 3-2 victory in the match.

SIUE concluded the match with a .348 attack percentage while holding EIU to a .308 clip. The Cougars outblocked Eastern Illinois 12-3 while picking up 41 digs.

Inside the Numbers:

Up Next: SIUE travels to Little Rock for a mid-week series beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 15. First serve Is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

