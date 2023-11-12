Volleyball Stuns Eastern Illinois in Reverse Sweep on Senior Day
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball picked up its 13th win of the season against first-place Eastern Illinois, earning a reverse sweep in five sets on Saturday inside First Community Arena. The set scores were: 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, and 18-16.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SIUE improves to 13-14 overall and 7-9 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents. EIU falls to 23-4 and 13-3. SIUE concludes its 2023 home schedule 8-3 in Edwardsville.
After dropping the first two sets, the Cougars used a .367 attack percentage in the third while holding the Panthers to a .167 clip. Trailing 2-1 in the match, SIUE used a .370 hitting percentage while taking advantage of six attack and four setting errors to knot the match, 2-2. In the final set, both sides traded points until the Cougars evened the set at 16 following a Panthers' service error. SIUE grabbed the final two points to take 18-16 win in the final set and 3-2 victory in the match.
SIUE concluded the match with a .348 attack percentage while holding EIU to a .308 clip. The Cougars outblocked Eastern Illinois 12-3 while picking up 41 digs.
Inside the Numbers:
- Priscilla Jones led the Cougars with 15 kills on 29 swings for a .448 clip. She also led SIUE with seven blocks.
- Sydney Hummert contributed 14 kills on 36 attacks while picking up three blocks and seven digs. Jenna Taphorn and Savannah Christian recorded nine kills each.
- At the service line, Paige Montgomery and Alyse Drifka led SIUE with a pair of service aces.
- Drifka led SIUE with 28 assists while Corinna Jones dished out 19.
- Chelsey Abel and Christian added four blocks apiece at the net. Taphorn wrapped the match with three blocks.
- Defensively, Abi Banitt led the Cougars with 10 digs.
Up Next: SIUE travels to Little Rock for a mid-week series beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 15. First serve Is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Stay connected with the Cougars all season long by following @SIUEVolleyball on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
More like this: