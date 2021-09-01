ROXANA - Roxana junior Lily Daugherty has become an exceptional overall athlete for the Shells in both volleyball and track and field.

Lily is an outside hitter in volleyball and a champion sprinter in track and field. For her efforts on the volleyball court so far this season, Lily is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School. Lily is also ranked No. 2 in her Roxana class with a GPA of 3.98 and was recently inducted into National Honors Society.

Lily said her parents provide her everything she needs to be a successful student-athlete from equipment, but most of all encouragement.

"I would not be the athlete I am today without either of them," she said.

Junior setter C.J. Ross has been her best friend for years and their connection on and off the court is as strong as any duo she knows, she says.

"I’m so happy to have a friend like her who pushes me to be my best and of course gives me the best sets," she said. "Finally, I would not be the athlete I am today without all of the coaches and trainers that have helped me along the way. The Roxana head volleyball coach is Andrea Keller."

Lily said playing club volleyball has helped her get to the point she is now in her high school career.

"It really does make a difference playing all year around rather than just playing a few months," she said. "A goal I had set myself for this upcoming club season is making one of the best club teams in the Bi-State area: Blue Steel 17 Under Black. I worked hard all summer and eventually I achieved that goal. I’m so excited to play with an amazing group of girls and learn from an amazing coach."

She ran on the cross country team last year because volleyball was moved to spring.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lily said the year of cross country made her mentally and physically stronger.

"After finishing the season, I realized I was so much more capable of doing things than what I give myself credit for," she said. "I was really sad that volleyball got moved, but it ended up turning into something good."

Lily has been a volleyball player for seven years. She said most people dread going to practices, games, etc., but not her.

"I love the game, and I love my teammates," she said. "When I’m having a bad day, all I want to do is play volleyball. It’s such an intense game to play, and that’s what I love about it."

In the spring, Lily will run on the track and field team."Last year was my first season being on the track team," she said. "I really enjoy running, which I know a lot of people probably think is weird. But for me, competing at the individual level and being in control of myself is the best part about it, especially if you win the race."

This past track season, she was the top Shells female 100-meter dash runner and she placed third in the conference and county in the 100. She also enjoys weightlifting in her free time. Lily is also a 200-meter runner and a 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay member for the Shells girls track and field team.

She said being involved in high school volleyball has helped turn her into a leader, on and off the court.

Recently, Lily received an award from the AAU National Volleyball Executive Committee as an AAU Academic All-American, one of her top accomplishments to date.

"I'm usually a shy person, but I help others improve at volleyball and I also help others in the classroom,” Lily explained.

Lily plans to play volleyball in college. She is not sure what major she will pursue, but she said she wants to look into jobs like Athletic Training, Sports Medicine, a Physical Therapist or something to do with sports.

With all her accomplishments to date, the sky is literally the limit for Roxana’s Lily Daughtery as she moves on through her junior and senior years.

More like this: