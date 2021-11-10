Sarah HenkeEDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School sophomore volleyball player Sarah Henke was a sparkplug all season long for the Knights.

For her efforts on the girls' volleyball court, Henke is the Metro East Lutheran High School Female Athlete of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Sarah was only a sophomore but she led our team offensively," Coach Jenna Ward said. "Her energy and presence at the net was often been the spark to get our team going."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Henke thanked her coaches - Ward, Veronica Cribbs, and Abigail Yurchick for putting their time into her and pushing her to become a better player every day.

She also thanked her parents - "for always supporting me and taking me to all of my practices. They have always been pushing me to be my best self. They are extremely supportive of me and my goals."

Henke has been playing volleyball since she was in fourth grade. She used to play softball prior to her freshman year at MELHS. Sarah loves creating artwork. She said she doesn't know what major she will pursue in college, but would like it to be "a major that involves working with people."

More like this:

Aug 28, 2024 - Volleyball Star Violet Stover Earns Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month Honors

Jun 25, 2024 - Kristina Castelli Celebrates Prom Queen and Athletic Success: She Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Sep 5, 2024 - Metro East Lutheran's Taylor Maack Shines in Three Sports: She Is A BJ's Printables Female Athlete of Month For Knights

Aug 7, 2024 - Alton Summer Volleyball League: Fun, Safety, and Skills

Apr 29, 2024 - CM Freshman Sensation Sarah Rider Dominates at County Track Meet, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of The Month

 