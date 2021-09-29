BETHALTO - Senior volleyball player Lauren Dunlap had made major contributions to the Civic Memorial High School girls team this season and has been one of the main reasons for the Eagles' win streak to start the year.

The girls were also second to Triad in the highly competitive Alton Invitational Volleyball Tournament that ended Sept. 11 at Alton High.

For the contributions and hard work Lauren has brought to CM so far this year, Dunlap has been named a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

Dunlap, who plays for head coach Kristie Ochs, was named to an all-tournament team early in the season and has settled in as one of the Eagles' team leaders.

The CM volleyball player thanked her parents and teammates for their support and encouragement throughout her volleyball career.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I want to thank my parents for being supportive of me in every way," Dunlap said, "and my team for always pushing me to be the best I can."

Dunlap has been playing volleyball since sixth grade and enjoys many aspects of the sport.

"The thing I like most about volleyball is the feeling you get when you get a kill or a block, and how much a team sport it is. You are always being encouraged or encouraging someone."

The lessons that are learned on the court during matches haven't been lost on Dunlap.

"My involvement with the sport has taught me how to work well with others," Dunlap said, "and how to work hard in everything."

Dunlap is hoping to continue playing volleyball or being involved in athletics when she goes to college but isn't sure where she'll go to school. Dunlap plans on majoring in graphic design, and also plays midfield for the CM girls soccer team. She's also involved in the school's chapter of the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta sorority, and also has made the high honor roll consistently.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: