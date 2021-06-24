ALTON - Brooke Wolff had an amazing career as a girls volleyball player for Alton High School, and now will take her talents to Lewis and Clark Community College on an academic/athletic scholarship.

Wolff is the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Brooke was All-Conference and Academic All-Conference as an Alton volleyball player and was a Redbird team captain. She also was an Alton High volleyball MVP, led in most blocks, and most kills on the court with 122 spikes in 18 matches, and finished “Top 11” in spikes in Alton High history.

Brooke said she has a lot of emotions about being able to continue her volleyball career in college.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I have a lot of pride about getting to play in college,” she said. “I started volleyball in fourth grade and never stopped. It was something I worked for my entire career.”

Brooke said many “awesome” coaches contacted her throughout the country for almost a year.

However, she took the scholarship offer to attend what she described as “beautiful” Lewis and Clark Community College to become a Trailblazer. She will be majoring in business administration marketing with a double minor in accounting and Spanish language.

McKendree University, Fontbonne University, Greenville University, and Blackburn College have already talked to Brooke about playing the final two years of her college career.

More like this: