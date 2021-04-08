



JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School girls volleyball player Abigail Droege has definitely developed a love of the sport over the years.



Abigail Droege, a senior volleyball player, is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

“The qualities that have led to this award are my love for the game of volleyball, my passion for constant improvement, my competitive drive, and my work ethic,” Droege said.

Droege's head varsity girls basketball coach is Toni Goetten. Droege has been playing volleyball since she was in fourth grade. What she likes most about it is that she loves the strategy and the fact that there is always room for improvement in volleyball.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I would like to thank my parents for constantly supporting me and never missing a single match. I also appreciate my aunts and cousins being there for me. Last and certainly not least, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for making these years of volleyball so special to me.”

"My involvement in volleyball has helped me develop into the person I am today by teaching me to stay positive in my own disappointments, learning how to be a strong leader and inspire my younger teammates, and always work hard to achieve my goals."

She will be attending Monmouth College to play volleyball and major in biology and minor in investigative forensics to become a forensic scientist

“I would like to share making it into honor roll/ high honor roll and being inducted into the National Honor Society. I would like to coach volleyball in the future and spread my love of the game to others.”

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: