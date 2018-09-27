The Edwardsville volleyball girls celebrated breast cancer survivors during the Volley For A Cure Match on Wednesday at EHS. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE - Wednesday's Edwardsville-Cor Jesu girls volleyball match had a touching pre-game ceremony recognizing breast cancer survivors and raising money for a cure.

The gym was adorned with pink and white streamers and balloons, while both sides wore pink jerseys for the match. In a pre-match ceremony, survivors of and those still undergoing treatment for breast cancer were recognized and honored

It was a very successful night for the Volley For The Cure match. Raffles were held to raise money for breast cancer research, among other activities surrounding the match.

“Oh yeah, very, very proud of this event,” Edwardsville head girls volleyball coach Lisa Orlet said. “You know, closely, it affects a lot of our coaching staff and our players. That was a little bit emotional at the beginning of the game, but positive emotion, happy tears of having those survivors coming out. We’re very much in debt to their example of strength. This is just a game, volleyball is, and that game of life and being able to push through that type of illness and win is something that these girls, I hope, see and gain strength from as well.”

