Voices from Beyond Goes Beyond Expectations

Riverbender has been testing the waters with the paranormal roots of Alton Illinois and surrounding city's with its new paranormal talk show, Voices from Beyond. The show, created by Missy Darr and Bobbi Brooks, started streaming live on Riverbender.com in March. The show takes a look at the paranormal field and the history behind the hauntings. They host interviews with para-celebs, local paranormal groups, and paranormal experts. These girls don't stop there, they also go on location to find the history of some of the most haunted places around. When the cameras shut down after the show they proceed to do their own paranormal investigation of the location. At the end of the month they have a reveal show of the locations they ghost hunt at.

Director/producer/co creator, Missy Darr has had a passion for the paranormal since she was a young girl. "There are things that we sometime can't explain. I want to find proof and capture it on video." She stated as she was preparing to launch the show in March. "This gives us an opportunity to spread the word of the paranormal and all the historical places in the area."

Host/writer/co creator Bobbi Brooks was ready to start a new project that had to do with the paranormal. She has also been a believer in the paranormal since childhood and self published Alton's first haunted calendar last year. "I met Missy last year while promoting my calendar. We hit it off because we share a lot of the same interests. When she came to me about an idea for a paranormal talk show I was ready to jump in with both feet."

Both girls are members of Riverbend Paranormal and recruited another member of the team to help them with the technical part of the show. "We asked fellow investigator Matt Pace to help us out with the show and he was ready to start right away." Darr told us. "He is the the missing piece of the puzzle that we needed." Brooks spoke about adding Pace to the show.

Voices from Beyond is the first show of its kind on Riverbender.com and in its 3 months on air has gather quite the following of fans. It can be seen anytime on demand in the video section of the site as well as new and live shows on Friday nights at 7P.M. You can also find the trio on Facebook or you can email Brooks at bbrokks@riverbender.com.