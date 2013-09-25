The VOD (Voice of Democracy)

This is the VFW's premier scholarship program. It's for students 9-12th grades. Students compete by writing and recording an essay. This year's theme is "Why I'm Optimistic About our Nation's Future." The student can be in a private school, public school, parochial school or home schooled. Record your original 3-5 minute essay on a cassette tape or CD (audio CD format). All recordings must be in your own voice. Contests start at the local level with your local VFW Post. You may get info from your local VFW Post or online at http://www.vfw.org/

Entry deadline is Nov.1 2013 to your local post.

Patriots Pen

This is for students in 6-8th grades. It is a written essay on the theme "What Patriotism Means to me." Essay length is 300-400 typewritten words. No graphics or color and it cannot be less than 300 or more than 400 words. Those that are will be eliminated. All the info and applications can be found online at www.vfw.org.

Entry deadline is Nov.1 2013 to your local post.

