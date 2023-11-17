GRANITE CITY - Dr. Justin Warren's Vocational Culinary Arts class at Granite City High School tied with Reigning Champions East St. Louis for first place overall in the Sixth Annual Platinum Chef Competition held Thursday at SWIC.

It was a true group-effort win by the team, led by Madison Kie. The team consisted of Kie, Desirae Dobrynski, Johnnie Smith, Aiden Wylie, Xander Watkins, Courtney Cochran, Taylor Carson, Luke Stepanek, Crystal Womack, and Audrey Whitehead.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dobrynski was named the MVP of the competition, while the team also won Best Table Display. The Vocational Competition team beat out very skilled teams from Highland, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Civic Memorial and Triad. The hard work and dedication of the students in Dr. Warren's class truly shined positively on Granite City.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: