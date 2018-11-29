EDWARDSVILLE – This Sunday, Dec. 2, the popular Junior Service Club’s Holiday House Tour is taking place in the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville area. The Holiday House Tour is a community favorite that is hosted every other year. Homeowners in the area graciously open their beautifully decorated homes and invite you to take a tour for the holidays. Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning will again be sponsoring a home on the tour.

By sponsoring a home, Viviano HVAC is helping to support the Junior Service Club which relies on donations to help support projects in the community to include Meals-on-Wheels, scholarships, grant funds and more. This year, they will also be encouraging house tour guests to drop off personal care items and canned goods at one of the homes on the tour in support of the Glen Ed Food Pantry. “The Barn”, located at 7126 Goshen Road in Edwardsville, will be accepting these donations. To learn more about Junior Service Club and the tour’s schedule, visit their website at http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/.

Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning enjoys supporting many community initiatives in their hometown of Collinsville, Ill. and beyond. This is the second time they have sponsored a house on the holiday house tour and enjoy showing their support for an event that kicks off the holiday season. “The Junior Service Club does a lot in the community and we are happy to sponsor a house on the tour. It’s a festive event that people always seem to enjoy and we like being a part of the fun,” said Don Viviano, owner of Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning.

Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is family owned and operated and has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Metro-East for 30 years. Offering a wide variety of services to include installation, maintenance and repair, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is a qualified Trane Comfort Specialist dealer. For more information or to book an appointment for service, please visit http://www.vivianoair.com or call (618) 345-7498.

