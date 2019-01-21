COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville-based HVAC Company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., announced that it will be celebrating 30 Years in business in 2019. The family-owned and operated HVAC company has been serving the Collinsville, Illinois area and many other Metro-east communities since 1989. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, owner Don Viviano and his team will be giving back to the community that has supported them over the three decades with a “30 Acts of Kindness” campaign.

The campaign was created to show appreciation for their many customers, friends, and the overall community that has offered their support over their many years in business. In 2019, Don and his team plan to do random acts of kindness throughout the year while also continuing to support the many organizations they have already partnered with to include Kellsie’s Hope Foundation, Edwardsville Neighbors, and more.

“I believe a strong, unified community is a better community, and I’m excited that January kicks off the ‘30 Acts of Kindness’ campaign for us,” said Don Viviano, owner of Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. “We have many things planned for the year and will be sharing our stories over social media. Whether it’s donating to a food pantry or offering our time to volunteer, 2019 will be an even more active year for giving back, offering appreciation to those that rely on us time and time again for their heating and cooling needs,” said Viviano.

Want to learn more about Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning and the many services they provide or some of the organizations they support? Please visit http://www.vivianoair.com or call (618) 345-7498 for more information. Viviano’s wide variety of services include installation, maintenance and repair. Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is a qualified Trane Comfort Specialist dealer.

