COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville-based HVAC company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., today announced the addition of Matt Pryor to the company’s growing team of heating and cooling experts.

Pryor joined Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning as a Warehouse Coordinator in May 2016 and he will be assisting the management and technical staff in their daily operations. As a new employee, Pryor is looking forward to learning more about the business and what has made Viviano such a successful heating and air conditioning company for over 25 years.

“Viviano is family-owned and operated, and they’ve created long-term relationships with many, many customers over the years. Every day I’m impressed with the integrity I see in our office and out in the field,” said Pryor.

As Warehouse Coordinator, Pryor will make sure that all products are stocked and ready-to-go, especially in the heat of the summer months.

Pryor is a resident of Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is family owned and operated and has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Metro-East for more than 25 years. Offering a wide variety of services to include installation, maintenance and repair, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is a qualified Trane Comfort Specialist dealer. For more information or to book an appointment for service, please visit http://www.vivianoair.com or call (618) 345-7498.

