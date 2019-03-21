GODFREY – Textile artist and independent curator Sun Smith-Foret visited Lewis and Clark Community College March 20 as a part of the Visiting Artist Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.She spoke to students about living and working alongside the Mississippi River in Elsah after decades of studio practice in St. Louis.

She also discussed her “Riverwork Project,” which is on display at Lambert St. Louis Airport.

This free, public event was held inside the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at L&C’s Hatheway Cultural Center.

