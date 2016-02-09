GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Visiting Artist Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will warm up this spring with multimedia artist Tony Carosella at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 16, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Carosella started pursuing his passion for aerial photography while working at an architecture firm taking photos from airplanes and helicopters. Now, he uses drones to capture his imagery.

“It is easier to take photos and video from a drone now,” Carosella said. “I can take an aerial photo anytime. I can explore more options in what I can do with my aerial photography.”

Carosella worked for a number of years for architecture firms and is now working on a freelance basis in the architectural industry, while also teaching courses at St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus.

His art is being featured in the Webster University Faculty Art Exhibit and in a continuing exhibit at the Astral Glass Studio and Gallery in New Haven, Missouri. Carosella has been involved with a number of different projects, including the Channel 9 documentary “Where the Rivers Run,” which premiered on Nov. 15, 2015, and the book “Hermann, Missouri One of the Prettiest Towns in America.”

“Tony presents a fresh vision in his work that is quite compelling,” L&C Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “He uses a variety of digital media, including photography and video, and with the use of a drone, he is able to capture stunning and unexpected landscape images. His talk will surely be inspiring and of interest to many.”

See more of Carosella’s work at tonycarosella.multimediatony.com or on his YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/tonycarosella.

For more information about the series and other upcoming artists, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartists.

