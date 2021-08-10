VENICE - Tammy Pierce, the mother of Brian Pierce, the Brooklyn Police Officer killed in the line of duty last week in Venice, has established a GoFundMe to help with Brian’s funeral expenses.

Pierce died in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, by a fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle pursuit. The chase began following an incident at a nightclub in Brooklyn.

A goal of $5,000 has been set for the GoFundMe. "He was 24 years old and already a man of work, professionalism, and compassion," Tammy Pierce said. "Those around him felt his warmth and caring attitude. Every day, Brian would find work to be done for somebody that he cared for, whether on the job or not.

“Brian had many friends and loved ones that he supported throughout the years; this tragic event is terribly unfortunate for any of us who have been lucky enough to know Brian." Brian was a Carbondale resident and commuted the 100 miles to work the night shift with the Brooklyn Police Department. Brian joined the Makanda Fire Department in 2016, and he was currently a lieutenant and fire investigator."

Brian was previously a patrolman for Spillertown. He assisted in drone search and rescue throughout all of Southern Illinois. He also once worked as head of security at University Mall in Carbondale.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13. A First Responders Walk-Though will be held at 6 p.m. Friday on the John A. Logan campus.

Funeral Services for Pierce will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, also on campus.

The Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Pierce.

If you are planning to attend the visitation or service, plan to wear a mask. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, IL.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit:

https://gf.me/v/c/dgpn/remembering-brian-pierce-a-fallen-hero

More like this: