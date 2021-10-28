HARTFORD - Funeral arrangements for Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins, killed in the line of duty after a shooting at Speedway Gas and Convenience Store, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2nd, at the Gateway Convention Center at One Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

Timmins died at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m., Monday, November 1, at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville, IL., with a First Responders walk-through beginning at 6 p.m.

The first-responder walk-through and funeral will be attended by first responders from all over the state and other states.

Timmins was a 14-year law enforcement officer in Pontoon Beach, Village of Hartford, Village of Roxana, and Chief in the Village of Worden for a period of time.

Tyler Timmins' family released the following statement on Thursday about his death: “The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother, and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support, and concern.

"Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy, and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many, he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one."

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.

A GoFundMe has been set for Tyler Timmins family at the following:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins

The full obituary is here:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/tyler-n-timmins-hartford-obituary-20765.cfm

