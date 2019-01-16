DOWNERS GROVE, IL – Details for the visitation and funeral of Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was struck and died from injuries suffered when he was outside his car at a traffic crash, have been set.

VISITATION: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois 60010 Law Enforcement walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.

FUNERAL: Friday, January 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

Willow Creek Community Church67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, Illinois 60010

Article continues after sponsor message

BURIAL: Private

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Lambert family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois 62791. On the website, please ensure to note in the comments section, “Trooper Lambert Memorial Fund.”

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials today reported they continue to mourn the loss of Trooper Christopher Lambert, #6527. State Police said in a release that at 4:45 p.m. on January 12, 2019, Trooper Christopher Lambert was on the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash in the left lane on Interstate 294 near Willow Road.

"While handling that crash, another vehicle in traffic failed to stop and struck Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car," the State Police said. "Trooper Lambert sustained serious injuries and was transported to Glenbrook Hospital. At approximately 7:24 p.m., Trooper Lambert succumbed to his injuries."

Trooper Christopher Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he attended Allen Elementary and Middletown Madison High School. He loved baseball and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. Trooper Lambert began his career with the ISP in 2013 as a member of Cadet Class 123. Upon his graduation from the ISP Academy, he was assigned to District 15 in Downers Grove. At the time he died, he was assigned to the District 15 Criminal Patrol Team. Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Lambert was recognized for his hard work, criminal interdiction efforts, and for being a rising leader amongst his peers. Trooper Lambert served honorably in the United States Army for eight years.

Trooper Christopher Lambert is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter, and parents. The ISP would like to thank the public for their support and condolences during this difficult time.

More like this: