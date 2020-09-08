ALTON – Madison County Catholic Charities is hosting a virtual auction during the month of September to make up for revenue lost from the cancelation of their annual fundraiser this year.

“We received many items that would have been auctioned off at our event from generous businesses and individuals in the community,” said Denise Brown, area director for Madison County Catholic Charities. “Even though we had to cancel the fundraiser due to the coronavirus, we wanted to give people the opportunity to bid on the items, while raising money for our programs,” she added.

Some of the items available include Schwinn bicycles, Kindle Fire, Formea Animal Hospital package, golf packages, champagne and diamonds package, Aloft Cabernet Sauvignon 2012, Med Resources Vionic Shoes, Frozen II filled toy box and more.

To view the entire list of items or register for the auction, visit cc.dio.org and click “Event Tickets” where you will be taken to the auction page. Upon registering, you will be able to begin bidding on items. Minimum bids apply. Bidding ends Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. The highest bidder at that time will take home the item(s).

Revenue from the live auction goes to Madison County Catholic Charities to help support our mission and programs: Professional Counseling Solutions, Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Legal Services, Immediate Meds and Emergency Meds.

For more information on Catholic Charities and its programs, visit cc.dio.org.

