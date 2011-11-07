FORT MYERS, Fla. (November 7, 2011) – Virginia’s largest city will soon be getting the state’s first Rib City franchise.

According to company President Craig Peden, Rib City’s Virginia Beach franchise will be located at 4688 Princess Anne Road. The freestanding building was formerly a Burger King.

The new location will mark the 17th franchise and will be owned and operated by a limited liability corporation with investors from Fort Myers, including the company’s Director of Franchise Sales Jack Burges.

Burges’ son, Cordell J. Burges will serve as the franchise’s owner and general manager.

“I believe it really says something about a company when you’re personally willing to invest in it and it’s good enough for your family,” Burges said. “I know my son couldn’t find a better business to go into than Rib City and I believe this will just be the first of many franchise locations he brings to this area.”

Located in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area of Virginia, on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the area has a population of over 430,0000 and is home to three military bases, a number of large corporations and two universities. Known as "America's First Region", the surrounding area also includes the cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties and towns of Hampton Roads.

“Owning a business here brings the Burges family full circle because three generations of us have lived here during our military service days,” Burges added.

The new location is expected to open by early December.

Rib City is a family-owned national barbecue chain. Founded in Fort Myers in 1989, there are currently 13 corporate restaurants in Florida and 17 franchise restaurants across the country including Washington, Utah, Colorado, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois and Maryland.

Restaurant Business magazine recently ranked Rib City as the 11th fastest growing restaurant chain.

Rib City offers a menu of barbecued meats, specialized sauces and complementary side dishes such as made-from-scratch baked beans and coleslaw. Rib City achieves authentic backyard barbecue flavor by slowly cooking baby back ribs and chicken over selected hardwoods - including Red Oak - carefully balancing heat and cooking time to seal in the distinctive Rib City BBQ taste. Meats can be topped with one of four secret recipe sauces: brown sugar-based sweet sauce, vinegar-based tangy sauce, Carolina mustard sauce or hot sauce. Additional menu items include fried okra, three-cheese fries, fried shrimp, coconut cream and southern pecan pies and more.

Rib City’s complete menu is available online at www.ribcity.com.

Rib City is listed with the Franchise Registry, a list of franchise systems whose franchisees have the benefits of a streamlined review process for U.S. Small Business Administration financings. For franchise information, contact Jack Burges, director of franchise sales, at jburges@ribcity.com.

