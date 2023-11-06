WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High junior Violet Stover was a pivotal reason for the Oilers' girls' volleyball success this season. The Oilers won 16 matches this season and continued to improve as the season moved ahead.

She said she wanted to thank her family, especially her grandma and grandpa Carol and Barry Elliott for never missing one of her games.

Violet is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Bethany Billingsley is the head Oilers girls' volleyball coach.

Violet was an All-Tourney selection in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The East Alton-Wood River junior has been playing volleyball since fourth grade and started playing club in middle school.

"My favorite thing about volleyball is learning more to get better and being around friends on the court," she said. "Over the years volleyball helped me learn how to take accountability and to fight for something you want."

At present, Violet has not decided on what college to attend, but she says she is hoping to play volleyball. She says she would like to study to be an occupational therapist in college.

Again, a salute to Violet Stover, who is recognized as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

More like this: