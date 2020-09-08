ALTON - The 19th annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery on October 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020. Over the past 19 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community where walking tours are held as actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices. brownpapertickets.com/ or at the event.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ vintagevoicestours, for further information.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a non-walking tour will not be held this year.

Alton Cemetery is located at 5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.

