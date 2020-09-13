



ALTON - The 19th annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery on October 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020. Tours will begin at noon and the last tour of the day leaves at 2:30 p.m. Masks are highly encouraged for our guests and maintaining social distancing.

For the past 19 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community where walking tours are held as actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-voices-tickets-120395441005 or at the event.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com .

