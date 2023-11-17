ALTON - Vintage Voices' record-breaking turnout in 2023, with 633 guests, is a testament to the community's strong support and the event's growing popularity.

“Each year we’ve experienced an increase in attendance and the number of sponsorships,” said committee chair Jody Basola. “We are so grateful for the community’s appreciation of this event.”

A treasured October tradition, Vintage Voices features costumed actors portraying historical individuals near their grave sites in the picturesque Alton Cemetery. The unique setting and the fact that the actors write their own scripts gives guests the feeling that they are learning first-hand about the individuals' contributions to Alton’s history.

While the primary mission is to preserve and share local history, Vintage Voices makes an additional impact by giving back to the community. More than $3,500 will be distributed among various local organizations, including Alton Cemetery, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Crisis Food Center, Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, Oasis Women’s Center, Overnight Warming Locations, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, The Salvation Army, and YWCA of Southwestern Illinois.

Dates for the 2024 season are October 5, 6, 12, and 13, which will include a non-walking performance. Auditions will take place on June 22, 2024, and the committee is actively researching decedents for the 23rd season. Additional information will be provided on Facebook and Instagram.

“Vintage Voices seems to have struck a harmonious balance between community engagement, historical preservation, and charitable giving,” Basola went on to say. “The event's success is not only measured in numbers, but in the meaningful impact it has on both participants and the community.”

