ALTON - Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history.

The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2021 edition of Vintage Voices. Auditions will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at YWCA of Alton, 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

We will audition for 8 characters with these requirements.

White Male – 2 (40+) and 1 (30-50 y.o.)

Black Male – 1 (20-40 y.o.)

White Female – 1 middle-aged and 1 8-10 y.o.

Black Female – 1 (20-60 y.o.)

Adult vocalist any race - 1

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 24th," says Kerry Miller, Director.

A rehearsal schedule will be determined.

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 2, 3, 9, 10, 2021. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID. A non-walking tour will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton Illinois 62002.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information.

