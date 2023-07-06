Pictured is the 2022 cast: Front row: Zach Hardin (Colonel John Kuhn), Jake Tenberge and Debbie Maneke (Lyne Shackelford Metcalfe and Sarah Baker Metcalfe), Rev. Anton Lane (Rev. Austin Otey), Sean Williams (Henry Mayo), Ron Abraham (E.P. Wade) Middle row: Jeff Pruett (Marcellus H. Filley), Gail Drillinger (Alice Georgia), Claudia Herndon and John Meehan (Elizabeth Ellen Blake Smith and Dr. William H.C. Smith) Back row: Christy Schaper (Olga Polster-2nd weekend), Velva Parker (Sara Jane Woodson Newton Cohron), Diana Kay (Olga Polster-1st weekend). Photo courtesy of Pete Basola PhotographyALTON - The 22nd annual Vintage Voices walking tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 7, 8, 14, 15, 2023. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all four days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes.

Tickets are on sale now online at eventbrite.com. Pricing is $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

A non-walking performance returns this year at a new location. Join us on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The one-hour performance begins at 5:00 pm at Lovejoy Event Center, 401 Piasa Street in Alton IL. Seating is limited to 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Volunteers are needed to be tour guides. Sign up at http://bit.ly/3PJD48W.

Follow the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, and Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/vintagevoicestours, for actor announcements.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

