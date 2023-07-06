ALTON - The 22nd annual Vintage Voices walking tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 7, 8, 14, 15, 2023. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all four days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes.

Tickets are on sale now online at eventbrite.com. Pricing is $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

A non-walking performance returns this year at a new location. Join us on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The one-hour performance begins at 5:00 pm at Lovejoy Event Center, 401 Piasa Street in Alton IL. Seating is limited to 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Volunteers are needed to be tour guides. Sign up at http://bit.ly/3PJD48W.

Follow the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, and Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/vintagevoicestours, for actor announcements.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

