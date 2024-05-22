ALTON - The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the upcoming tours in October. Auditions will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m.

The cast features nine characters of various ages – two White females, three White males, two Black females, two Black males, and possibly two children. Commitment is five performances and an individualized rehearsal schedule.

“Vintage Voices personifies historical storytelling at its best. Each year we hold open auditions looking to cast individuals who will be committed to writing and performing the stories of the decedents who have been identified for this year’s event. Auditions will be a cold reading from a provided script. See you in June!” – Diana Enloe, Vintage Voices Co-Director

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual event consists of walking tours held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets) with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history. The tour dates are October 5, 6, 12, 13, 2024, beginning at noon each day. Tours depart from the main gate on Vine Street every 15-20 minutes.

A non-walking performance is planned for Sunday, October 6, 2024. Details to come.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo. com.

More like this: