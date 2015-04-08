GODFREY - To be notified of severe weather in the Godfrey area, residents can enroll in the Code Red Weather notification system managed by Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

With regard to the safety of all Village residents, Mayor Mike McCormick states:

“As always during this time of year, we want residents to be aware of weather systems moving through our area. Please enroll in Code Red if you have not already, be prepared, and stay safe.”

There is no need to re-enroll in Code Red if you already receive weather notifications. To enroll in the CODE RED notification system by phone, please call the Madison County Emergency Management Office at 618-692-0537. To enroll via their website please go to: mymadisoncountyema.org , scroll down and select the CODE RED WEATHER WARNING box. After entering the address(s) to be monitored through Code Red, residents may also select which type of notifications they would like to receive: Severe Thunderstorms, Tornado, Flash Flooding and Winter Weather. Additionally, residents may select how to be notified, for example via phone call and/or text.

