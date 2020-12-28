GODFREY - In this holiday season, one has to think of the difference the Village of Godfrey's Stimulus Program made for both the residents and businesses under the leadership of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, the Village Board, and Riverbender.com's John Hentrich and staff.

The Godfrey Stimulus Program has been very successful, putting nearly $800,000 back into the Godfrey economy for local businesses. This program was done in partnership with the Village of Godfrey and Riverbender.com. It allowed shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many area restaurants and retail stores.

Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, which was established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collect an additional 1% sales tax. The additional sales tax is then used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was an opportunity to get some of those dollars directly back to the businesses and residents who had paid into the district,” said Mayor McCormick. “None of this happen without support of trustees been in total favor of helping local businesses.”

McCormick and Hentrich have surprised many businesses, walking into some with $8,000 or $9,000 checks, so needed for staff at the end of the year. For some, it was the difference between having a successful Christmas, making payroll, and a successful year-end. Many residents used the half-priced vouchers as Christmas gifts.

McCormick said to see the businesses and people smile about the voucher program makes him very happy.

“Like I have said all along we are going to get through this pandemic,” he said. “We have to do everything we can to help our local businesses survive because we are fortunate in the Village of Godfrey to have the resources to help them. It’s also a good thing for the residents of the village because many are suffering because of the Pandemic."

More like this: