Pictured from left Mayor James Spann, Deanna Barnes, Village Clerk Tanya Kinder, Trustee Don Jacoby all with Village of Hartford, Mark Special of East Alton Rotary, Bernie Caldwell Trustee Village of Hartford, Rhonda Pluester East Alton Rotary, Connie Caldwell, Vicki Zalsman Bethalto Rotary and David Jones with the Wood River Rotary.

“This is the perfect example of what can happen when people work together,” exclaimed Deanna Barnes, Project Manager for the Village of Hartford.

She was referring to the new pavilion donated by the collaboration of Bethalto, East Alton, and Wood River Rotary Clubs, who raised the money necessary to erect the new pavilion to complete the plans at Hartford’s Splash Park.

“We are truly grateful. This pavilion is a tribute to the community spirit of the Rotary,” said James Spann, Village Mayor.   “The shelter required a new concrete pad as footing for the new shade structure, which will serve as a meeting place for friends and family using Hartford’s Splash Park.”

For more information about the Hartford Splash Park or other Village amenities, attractions, and services, contact Deanna Barnes at 618-251-2681 x 15.

