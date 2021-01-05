GRAFTON - The City of Grafton ended 2020 with a hearty fireworks display at Lighthouse Park near the large American flag on the Mississippi River on December 31, 2020.

Photos from the fireworks display are included.

Social distancing and masks were encouraged by Grafton officials. The event was well-attended, but done with social distancing and proper COVID-19 precautions in place, Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said.

“We decided we had plenty of time for safety and for people to get home before midnight, starting it at 10 p.m.,” Mayor Eberlin said. “We did have overnight stays and business from it. We are now ready for 2021 and hope to eventually see an end to the COVID-19 Pandemic with the vaccine in place. We hope it is also a good year for Grafton businesses.”

